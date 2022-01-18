Go to the main site
    144 projects launched in 2021 under Kazakh Industrialization Map

    18 January 2022, 20:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 144 projects worth KZT 1.3 tn were launched in 2021 under the Kazakhstani Industrialization Map. 12,900 permanent jobs were created, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry’s press service reports.

    41 projects were realized in food industry, 26 in building industry, 18 in machine building,10 in chemical industry, 8 in light industry,3 in oil processing, 1 in pharmaceuticals, etc.

    The most projects were developed in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl regions, the cities of Shymkent, Nur-Sultan and Almaty.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

