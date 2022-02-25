144 COVID-19 cases reported in Almaty in 24 hrs

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 144 new cases of the COVID-19 cases, including 130 symptomatic and 14 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 61 people have been discharged from and 39 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

464 citizens of Almaty, including 23 kids, are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 46 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 19 on artificial lung ventilation, seven on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 13 on high flow oxygen devices.

1,422 coronavirus patients, including 1,300 with mild and moderate symptoms and 122 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 1,206 people and both jabs to 1,619 in the city.

A total of 1,137,561 people have so far been given one jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in the city. Almaty citizens received both jabs number 1,093,777.

124,906 people aged over 60 years old have been so far vaccinated in the city.

241,605 citizens have been administered a booster shot in Almaty city.