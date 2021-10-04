Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    144 coronavirus patients are on life support

    4 October 2021, 09:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 59,135 (51,146 coronavirus positive and 7,989 coronavirus negative) people more are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of today, October 4, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

    10,367 of them are staying in COVID-19 hospitals, 48,768 are treated at home.

    765 patients are in critical condition, 224 in extremely critical condition, while 144 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 1,717 more COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 892,710.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II