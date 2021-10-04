144 coronavirus patients are on life support

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 59,135 (51,146 coronavirus positive and 7,989 coronavirus negative) people more are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of today, October 4, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

10,367 of them are staying in COVID-19 hospitals, 48,768 are treated at home.

765 patients are in critical condition, 224 in extremely critical condition, while 144 are on life support.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 1,717 more COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 892,710.