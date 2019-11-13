141 HIV cases registered in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Within the current year 141 cases of HIV were registered in the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Timur Sultangaziev, head of the Health Department, noted that the number of HIV cases has decreased by 19%. Nevertheless the incidence rate of HIV in the region exceeds the national average.

T. Sultangaziev said that the main problem of the prevalence of HIV infection among the population, especially among people aged 15-49, is open access to synthetic psychoactive substances (salts).

In turn, Marat Tulebaev head of the regional police department informed that since July 2019, the so-called ‘salts’ have been regulated by law and are on the list of illegal drugs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.