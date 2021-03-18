Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Zhambyl region

    140mln trees to be planted in Zhambyl rgn

    18 March 2021, 15:40

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – 140 million trees are to be planted in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Head of the Natural Resources and Environmental Governance Department of Zhambyl region Aslan Orazbekov, 140 million trees are to be planted in the region in the next five years as part of the initiative to increase the area of the forestry fund voiced in the President’s state-of-the-nation address.

    In his words, the special plan agreed upon with the Forestry Committee is in place to plant 140 million trees and 79.4 thousand hectares of the forestry fund’s area have already been allocated.

    In addition, the five-year plan to plant 970 thousand trees in the settlements of the region has been approved.

    Notably, the total area of the region’s forestry fund stands at 4.4 million ha. Last year, 3,054 ha of land were planted with tree crops and 2,750 ha with saxaul trees. An arboretum to grow seedlings of various coniferous trees is to be set up on 49 ha i n the region. In the fall of 2020, the area of all arboretums in the region was enlarged to 93 ha.

    The country plans to plant a total of 2 billion trees.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Zhambyl region Environment Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
    Kazakh President tasks Emergency Situations Minister to lead efforts to fight wildfires in Abai rgn
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region