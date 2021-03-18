Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
140mln trees to be planted in Zhambyl rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
18 March 2021, 15:40
TARAZ. KAZINFORM – 140 million trees are to be planted in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Head of the Natural Resources and Environmental Governance Department of Zhambyl region Aslan Orazbekov, 140 million trees are to be planted in the region in the next five years as part of the initiative to increase the area of the forestry fund voiced in the President’s state-of-the-nation address.

In his words, the special plan agreed upon with the Forestry Committee is in place to plant 140 million trees and 79.4 thousand hectares of the forestry fund’s area have already been allocated.

In addition, the five-year plan to plant 970 thousand trees in the settlements of the region has been approved.

Notably, the total area of the region’s forestry fund stands at 4.4 million ha. Last year, 3,054 ha of land were planted with tree crops and 2,750 ha with saxaul trees. An arboretum to grow seedlings of various coniferous trees is to be set up on 49 ha i n the region. In the fall of 2020, the area of all arboretums in the region was enlarged to 93 ha.

The country plans to plant a total of 2 billion trees.


