140 on home quarantine in Atyrau region

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 March 2020, 21:30
140 on home quarantine in Atyrau region

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM Two provisional centers with the total capacity of 200 beds are operating in Atyrau region today, one in Atyrau city and one in Makhambet town. 140 people are on home quarantine now, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional health department, the goal of the provisional center is to diagnose the coronavirus infection and treat the patients who test positive.

The three patients with COVID-19 were placed into the regional infectious diseases hospital. «In whole, there are seven quarantine centers in Atyrau for 1,910 people. 140 people are on home quarantine now,» the health officials said.


