Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

14-year-old boy admits to slashing schoolgirl in Japan

13 November 2019, 15:40
14-year-old boy admits to slashing schoolgirl in Japan

AOMORI. KAZINFORM - A 14-year-old boy who was arrested for allegedly slashing an elementary schoolgirl in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, has admitted to attacking the girl with intent to kill her, police said Wednesday.

According to Keyodo News, t he suspect told the police that he «intended to kill» the sixth-grader in the city of Hachinohe. «It didn't matter who it was,» the boy was quoted as saying by an investigative source.

The police said they have seized several knives including one believed to have been used in the attack from his home and other locations.

The girl, who was taken to a nearby hospital after the Tuesday incident, is conscious and able to speak, according to the police.

The police believe the incident was a random attack because the junior high school boy and the elementary school girl do not appear to know each other.

Japanese police do not release the names of minors under arrest.

According to the police, the boy is suspected of attempting to kill the girl on a Hachinohe street by approaching her from behind and slashing her in the throat with a knife when she was walking home alone from school around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The assault left her with a gash about 10 centimeters long and 1 cm deep, which will require three weeks to heal.

The girl told her family of the incident after returning home by herself. Wearing a white jacket and black pants, the suspect walked close to the girl and fled on foot after attacking her, the police said.

Police arrested the boy after questioning him. He was found in the city in different clothes to those he wore at the time of the attack.

An official at Hachinohe's board of education said the suspect caused no trouble at his school, and that he had shown no signs of carrying out an attack.

Incidents    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty