    14 regions of Kazakhstan report increase in processing industry

    12 October 2021, 10:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev told about the country’s processing industry current state, Kazinforn reports.

    «The processing industry of Kazakhstan boasts steady growth trend. Volumes of production grew by 5.7% for the past January-September. 14 regions reported an increase,» Asset Irgaliyev told the Government meeting.

    The most growth was reported in Almaty city, Almaty and Kostanay regions.

    «Pharmaceutical industry production rose by 38.1%, machine building industry by 22.8%, auto industry by 31.6%, engines production grew by 50.5%, building materials by 10.1%, clothes by 14%, furniture production increased by 14.9%,» he resumed.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Industry Economy
