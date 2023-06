14 recovered in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 244 people recovered form COVID-19 in the region, Kazinform reports.

Over the past 24 hours, 4 coronavirus positive patients beat the infection. 6 of them are from Pavlodar, 7 are from Ekibastuz, one from Karaganda region. They were discharged on June 22, 2020. 14 days more they have to stay at home.

As of today there are 521 coronavirus cases in the region, 244 recovered.