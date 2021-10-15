Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
14 people with COVID-19 in intensive care units in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 October 2021, 07:14
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 14 patients with the coronavirus infection are in severe condition in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

202 patients receive treatment for the coronavirus infection at the infectious diseases hospitals occupying 8.6% of the total infectious diseases beds in the region, the health office said.

The number of patients in intensive care units stands at 14, occupying 15.6% of the total ICU beds in the region. Of these, four are on life support.

Over the past day, the region has recorded one death from the coronavirus infection.

Earlier it was reported that the region had reported 51 daily cases of the coronavirus infection.


