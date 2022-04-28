14 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SUTLAN. KAZINFORM – 14 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, down 7 from a day earlier, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

6 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Almaty city. 4 COVID-19 recoveries were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. 2 residents of East Kazakhstan region beat COVID-19. Kostanay and Pavlodar region added 1 COVID-19 recovery each.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan now stands at 1,291,044.

Earlier Kazinform reported that 15 people had tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in past day.