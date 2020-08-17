Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

14% of North Kazakhstan rgn’s population tested for COVID-19

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 August 2020, 15:39
14% of North Kazakhstan rgn’s population tested for COVID-19

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The coronavirus infection has been detected in people of 256 out of 635 settlements in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of August 17, a total of 3,750 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the region, of these 1,418 are asymptomatic. The daily growth of 0.6% has been seen, while the death rate stands at 0.4%.

According to the chief medical officer of the region, Serikbay Kasmakasov, around 20% of the total COVID-19 patients found to be COVID-19-infected after preventive examinations; 2,515 had sought medical assistance, 500 more had come to contact with those infected.

According to him, 6,332 of those come into contact with COVID-19-infected as well as 4,625 of close ones of COVID-19-infected had been tested for COVID-19. A total of 78,516 COVID-19 tests had been conducted throughout the region, thus covering 14% of the region’s population, 4.7% of which found to be COVID-19-infected.

The region is slowing weakening the quarantine measures, while the mask wearing and social distancing rules are in place.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously