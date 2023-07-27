Go to the main site
    14% of employed Kazakhstanis work more than 40 hours per week

    27 July 2023, 11:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The average working time of Kazakhstanis is 38 hours per week, Kazinform reports citing Finprom.

    In the first quarter of 2023, Kazakhstan had 9 million employed people, which is 0.8% higher compared to the same period last year.

    The majority of the employed people or 76.7% worked from 36 to 40 hours per week. Their number has reached 6.9 million (+0.6%).

    14.3% or 1.3 million people worked 41 hours per week or more, that is 8.2% less than a year before.

    679,200 people worked less than 35 hours per week, which is 30% more against the previous year.

    The average working time of Kazakhstanis is 38 hours per week, with men working 40 hours and women – 37 hours.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Statistics Kazakhstan
