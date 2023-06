14 new schools to be built in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – 14 new schools are to be built in Zhambyl region in 2020 to deal with the lack of schools in the region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the governor of Zhambyl region.

All schools in the region will be equipped with video surveillance systems.

Additionally, this year will see the construction of 91 sports ground in the region.