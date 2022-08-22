Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kostanay region

    14 new schools to be built in Kostanay rgn until 2025

    22 August 2022 21:16

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Education financing rose 3fold in Kostanay region, with this year’s figure standing at KZT150bn, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Over the past three years, education financing rose three times. This year, KZT149 has been funneled in the sphere, which makes up one-third of the region’s total budget,» said Arkhimed Mukhambetov, Governor of Kostanay region.

    A great deal of the funds allocated is spent to construct schools. For instance, a 320-place school with the state language as a language of instruction will be commissioned in Karabalyksk district this academic year.

    According to the governor, construction of two schools in the actively developing micro-districts Bereke and Kunai is underway. Two more schools for 100 places each are set to be built in the village of Gulyanovsk, Karabalyksk district, and Yernbek village, Kostanay district. In total, 14 new schools for 9,120 places will be constructed until 2025.

    KZT7bn has been allocated for repair works at education facilities and KZT2.2bn for equipment and facility base in the region this year.

    This year, a modern Smart Center covering 1,200 children in two shifts will begin in Kostanay city.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Kostanay region #Education #Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Bridge between Brazil and Paraguay to be finished in November
    Kazakhstan to open some 80 schools Sep 1
    300-seat school opens doors in Zhetysu region
    Salaries in education rise by 25.4% in Q2 2022
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan