22 August 2022 10:48

14 Kyrgyz citizens die in road accident in Russia

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM 14 citizens of Kyrgyzstan died, 3 more were hospitalized in Russia as a result of traffic accident on the M-5 Ural highway between the villages of Praskovyino and Novospasskoye in the Nikolaevsky district of the Ulyanovsk region, , the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported, according to KABAR.

According to preliminary data, 16 people died as a result of the incident.

Consular officers of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia have already left for the scene in order to provide consular and legal assistance. In addition, in order to clarify all the circumstances of the above incident, contact has been established with representatives of law enforcement and competent authorities of the Ulyanovsk region, the report said.

At the same time, the Embassy has organized a hot line +7 (926) 861 50 98 for close relatives of the dead and injured citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.













Photo: en.kabar.kg