    14 killed, 20 injured in passenger bus crash in Pakistan's Punjab

    18 June 2023, 12:11

    ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM At least 14 people were killed and over 20 others injured when a passenger bus turned turtle in Chakwal district of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Saturday, police officers said.

    The accident took place on the motorway near Kallar Kahar area of the district when the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure, leading to the tragic crash, Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police Muhammad Yusuf Malik told Xinhua.

    At least five women and three children are among the people who have lost their lives in the accident, the officer said, adding that the bus was on its way to Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, from the federal capital Islamabad when it met the accident, Xinhua reports.

    Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where several passengers were said to be in critical condition.

    Taking notice of the accident, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

    He sought a detailed report of the accident and directed authorities concerned to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

