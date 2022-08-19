14 killed, 14 injured in rain spells across Pakistan in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM At least 14 people were killed and 14 others injured in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods and other rain-related incidents during the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said Wednesday evening.

According to a report released by the NDMA, at least five children and eight women were among those who lost their lives in different rain-related incidents across the country, Xinhua reports.

The country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the worst-hit region with 10 killed, followed by southern Sindh province with four deaths, the NDMA said.

The report said that 352 houses were destroyed in the country.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains since mid-June has reached 649, including 139 women and 238 children, along with 1,030 others injured, the NDMA said.

Additionally, 72,871 houses, 129 bridges and 43 shops have been destroyed, it added.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organizations, volunteers, and non-government organizations are also underway in the flood-hit areas.





Photo: english.news.cn