Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    14 injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang in S. Korea

    8 June 2023, 17:49

    SEONGNAM. KAZINFORM - An escalator ran reversely at a subway station in Bundang, south of Seoul, on Thursday, leaving 14 people injured, police said, Yonhap reports.

    The accident occurred around 8:20 a.m. when the upwards escalator leading to exit 2 of Sunae Station on the Bundang Line reversed suddenly and went backward for several seconds, according to police and fire authorities.

    Three people were transported to a hospital after sustaining injuries on the back and legs. Eleven others sustained minor injuries, received treatment and were sent home. None of them were in life-threatening condition.

    Police are looking into the exact cause of the accident but said there is little chance of someone using the escalator's manual operating system to reverse its direction.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    S. Korea lifts standstill order against foot-and-mouth disease
    2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
    British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events