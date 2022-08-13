Qazaq TV
14 injured after vehicle crashes into pub outside Washington
13 August 2022 15:15

14 injured after vehicle crashes into pub outside Washington

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Fourteen people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a pub outside Washington, D.C. Friday evening, Xinhua reports.

The crash caused a structure fire at Ireland's Four Courts pub and restaurant in Arlington, Virginia, which has been extinguished, according to police.

Eight people were transported to area hospitals, including four critically injured. Six others were treated on the scene and released.

Police also said building engineers evaluated the structure and determined it was structurally sound but could not be reoccupied.

The incident is still under investigation.



Photo: nbcnews.com



