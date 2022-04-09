14 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 14 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in Kazakhstan in the past day, down 6 from a day earlier, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Almaty city again registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 8. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 3 fresh daily infections.

East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Pavlodar regions documented one COVID-19 case each.

No fresh infections were detected in other regions and cities of the republic.

The overall COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,305,279 in Kazakhstan since the start of the global pandemic.



