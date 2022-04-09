Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

14 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 April 2022, 10:28
14 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 14 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in Kazakhstan in the past day, down 6 from a day earlier, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Almaty city again registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 8. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 3 fresh daily infections.

East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Pavlodar regions documented one COVID-19 case each.

No fresh infections were detected in other regions and cities of the republic.

The overall COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,305,279 in Kazakhstan since the start of the global pandemic.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre