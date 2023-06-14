Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 June 2023, 12:11
Photo: gov.kz

SEMEY. KAZINFORM 14 foresters of the Semey Ormany nature reserve killed battling the devastating wildfires in Abai region were awarded the Kurmet Order posthumously. Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Zulfiya Suleimenova handed the awards to the bereaved families, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry’s press service.

The Minister visited the families of the foresters and extended her deepest condolences.

As earlier reported, a fire broke out in the Batpayev forestry. A helicopter was deployed to douse the fire.

All 14 foresters died in the unprecedented wildfires. The locals were evacuated to temporary shelters in Semey.

1,800 people continue fighting the forest fires. For the past 24 hours, some 1,600 tons of water was released by helicopters. Since the fire outbreak over 5,400 tons of water was dropped on the hot spots.


