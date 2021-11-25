Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    14 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in Atyrau rgn

    25 November 2021, 15:15

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds stands at 22.4% and that of ICU beds – 24.1% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 130 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 22.4% of the total beds. 14 patients are in intensive care units, two of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 24.1%.

    Notably, 288 people are under treatment for COVID-19 at infectious diseases hospitals and at home in Atyrau region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    4 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India