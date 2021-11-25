Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
14 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 November 2021, 15:15
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds stands at 22.4% and that of ICU beds – 24.1% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 130 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 22.4% of the total beds. 14 patients are in intensive care units, two of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 24.1%.

Notably, 288 people are under treatment for COVID-19 at infectious diseases hospitals and at home in Atyrau region.


