    14 countries to vie to top honors at Freestyle Skiing World Cup finals in Almaty

    17 March 2023, 08:50

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The FIS Freestyle Ski Moguls & Aerials World Cup finals are set to kick off today at Shymbulak ski resort in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    80 athletes from 14 countries are expected to vie for top honors of the FIS Freestyle Ski Moguls & Aerials World Cup finals to be held between March 17 and 19.

    Seven athletes of Kazakhstan, in particular, Pavel Kolmakov, Anton Bondarev, Ayaulym Arenova, Zhanbota Aldabergenova, Ayana Zholdas, Roman Ivanov, and Sherzod Khashirbayev will contest the world title.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

