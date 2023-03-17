Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

14 countries to vie to top honors at Freestyle Skiing World Cup finals in Almaty

17 March 2023, 08:50
14 countries to vie to top honors at Freestyle Skiing World Cup finals in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The FIS Freestyle Ski Moguls & Aerials World Cup finals are set to kick off today at Shymbulak ski resort in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

80 athletes from 14 countries are expected to vie for top honors of the FIS Freestyle Ski Moguls & Aerials World Cup finals to be held between March 17 and 19.

Seven athletes of Kazakhstan, in particular, Pavel Kolmakov, Anton Bondarev, Ayaulym Arenova, Zhanbota Aldabergenova, Ayana Zholdas, Roman Ivanov, and Sherzod Khashirbayev will contest the world title.


Related news
Kazakh Abuzhakynova ranks among world’s Top 5 female judokas
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva leads with 5.5 points at Women's Chess Grand Prix in New Delhi
Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Itzulia Basque Country 2023
Теги:
Almaty   Sport   Kazakhstan  
Read also
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
Kazakh Abuzhakynova ranks among world’s Top 5 female judokas
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva leads with 5.5 points at Women's Chess Grand Prix in New Delhi
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News