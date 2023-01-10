14 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

10 January 2023, 09:17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of January 10, some 2,414 people in Kazakhstan are being treated for coronavirus infection and pneumonia, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

Of which 263 are staying in the hospitals, and 2,151 are treated at home. 14 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 8 in extremely critical condition and 4 are on lie support, the statement reads.