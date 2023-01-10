Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

14 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

10 January 2023, 09:17
14 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of January 10, some 2,414 people in Kazakhstan are being treated for coronavirus infection and pneumonia, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

Of which 263 are staying in the hospitals, and 2,151 are treated at home. 14 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 8 in extremely critical condition and 4 are on lie support, the statement reads.


Related news
120 more COVID cases recorded in Kazakhstan
272 coronavirus patients staying in hospitals
Over 100 Kazakhstanis tested positive for COVID-19 last day
Теги:
Read also
Russia records 4,675 daily COVID cases, 48 deaths — crisis center
Sanitary watchdog reports discovery of new Omicron subvariant in Russia
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases dip to lowest Thursday tally in 11 weeks
2,434 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19
COVID-19: One death reported in Kazakhstan in 24h
Russia records 4,201 daily COVID cases, 46 deaths — crisis center
184 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
COVID-19 kills 7 more Iranians over past 24 hours
News Partner
Popular
1 Frosty weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 12
2 85 ports closed, 1 person killed in Peru due to huge waves
3 COVID-19: One death reported in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 January 12. Today's Birthdays
5 2,434 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

News