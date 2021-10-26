14 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 14 coronavirus patients are in critical condition in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

According to the healthcare department of Atyrau region, there are 211 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals as of today. 28.9% out of 730 coronavirus beds are occupied.

14 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, while 3 are on life support. 18.6% out of 70 intensive care beds are occupied.

