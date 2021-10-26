Go to the main site
    14 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Atyrau region

    26 October 2021, 07:48

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 14 coronavirus patients are in critical condition in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    According to the healthcare department of Atyrau region, there are 211 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals as of today. 28.9% out of 730 coronavirus beds are occupied.

    14 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, while 3 are on life support. 18.6% out of 70 intensive care beds are occupied.

    Earlier it was reported how many children and pregnant women have contracted coronavirus infection in Atyrau region.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

