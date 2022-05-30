Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    14 bodies recovered at crash site of Nepali plane in remote hilly area

    30 May 2022, 12:47

    KATHMANDU. KAZINFORM Fourteen bodies have been recovered from the crash site of a Nepali passenger plane in a remote hilly area in Nepal's Mustang district, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said on Monday.

    «Fourteen dead bodies have been recovered from the site but their identity is yet to be revealed,» the aviation agency said in a statement, Xinhua reports.

    The ill-fated Twin Otter plane was carrying 19 passengers and three crew members when it lost contact on Sunday morning, minutes after taking off from the Nepali city of Pokhara for a journey to the mountain town of Jomsom in Mustang district. Four Indians and two Germans were aboard the plane.

    Poor weather conditions have hampered the search and rescue operation led by the Nepali Army.

    An 11-member rescue team is at the crash site recovering the victims' bodies, and due to bad weather conditions no other teams have been able to fly to the site, Netra Prasad Sharma, chief district officer of Mustang, told Xinhua.

    «The place is cloudy, leading to poor visibility,» he said.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
    India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future