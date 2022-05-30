Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

14 bodies recovered at crash site of Nepali plane in remote hilly area

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
30 May 2022, 12:47
14 bodies recovered at crash site of Nepali plane in remote hilly area

KATHMANDU. KAZINFORM Fourteen bodies have been recovered from the crash site of a Nepali passenger plane in a remote hilly area in Nepal's Mustang district, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said on Monday.

«Fourteen dead bodies have been recovered from the site but their identity is yet to be revealed,» the aviation agency said in a statement, Xinhua reports.

The ill-fated Twin Otter plane was carrying 19 passengers and three crew members when it lost contact on Sunday morning, minutes after taking off from the Nepali city of Pokhara for a journey to the mountain town of Jomsom in Mustang district. Four Indians and two Germans were aboard the plane.

Poor weather conditions have hampered the search and rescue operation led by the Nepali Army.

An 11-member rescue team is at the crash site recovering the victims' bodies, and due to bad weather conditions no other teams have been able to fly to the site, Netra Prasad Sharma, chief district officer of Mustang, told Xinhua.

«The place is cloudy, leading to poor visibility,» he said.


Incidents    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches