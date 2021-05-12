Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Pavlodar region

    14 arrivals placed in quarantine in Pavlodar rgn

    12 May 2021, 16:16

    PAVLODAR.KAZINFORM – 336 people have crossed the state border of Pavlodar region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Pavlodar region, control over the movement of people at the four road checkpoints on the region’s state border is in place. 336 people have crossed the state border in the past 24 hours.

    Two nationals of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan without a PCR test with a negative result were barred from entering the region.

    The department said that 14 people have been placed in quarantine hospitals over the past day. It added that there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the checkpoints.

    A total of 102,587 people, including 61,870 drivers engaged in international transport and 40,717 passengers, arrived in Pavlodar region since the restrictions were first imposed. 1,327 non-residents of Kazakhstan without PCR tests were now allowed to cross the border.

    The region has reported 189 imported cases of COVID-19 with no symptoms.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued