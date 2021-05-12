14 arrivals placed in quarantine in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR.KAZINFORM – 336 people have crossed the state border of Pavlodar region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Pavlodar region, control over the movement of people at the four road checkpoints on the region’s state border is in place. 336 people have crossed the state border in the past 24 hours.

Two nationals of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan without a PCR test with a negative result were barred from entering the region.

The department said that 14 people have been placed in quarantine hospitals over the past day. It added that there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the checkpoints.

A total of 102,587 people, including 61,870 drivers engaged in international transport and 40,717 passengers, arrived in Pavlodar region since the restrictions were first imposed. 1,327 non-residents of Kazakhstan without PCR tests were now allowed to cross the border.

The region has reported 189 imported cases of COVID-19 with no symptoms.



