Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Pavlodar region

14 arrivals placed in quarantine in Pavlodar rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 May 2021, 16:16
14 arrivals placed in quarantine in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR.KAZINFORM – 336 people have crossed the state border of Pavlodar region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Pavlodar region, control over the movement of people at the four road checkpoints on the region’s state border is in place. 336 people have crossed the state border in the past 24 hours.

Two nationals of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan without a PCR test with a negative result were barred from entering the region.

The department said that 14 people have been placed in quarantine hospitals over the past day. It added that there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the checkpoints.

A total of 102,587 people, including 61,870 drivers engaged in international transport and 40,717 passengers, arrived in Pavlodar region since the restrictions were first imposed. 1,327 non-residents of Kazakhstan without PCR tests were now allowed to cross the border.

The region has reported 189 imported cases of COVID-19 with no symptoms.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events