Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kostanay region

    14,000 doses of Hayat-Vax vaccine delivered to Kostanay region

    6 May 2021, 13:15

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Hayat-Vax vaccine based on the Chinese technology has been delivered to Kostanay region for the first time, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Akim (governor) of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov said in an Instagram post that the epidemiological situation in the region is quite stable.

    «50,445 people in the region have been vaccinated with the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine. 74,000 doses of the first component and 24,000 doses of the second component of Sputnik V vaccine, 2,000 doses of homegrown QazVac vaccine and 14,000 doses of Hayat-Vax have been supplied to the region,» he noted.

    There are 31 medical organizations Kostanay region which are eligible for vaccination purposes. There are also 62 immobile and 31 mobile vaccination in the region as well.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kostanay region Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac QazCovid-in Sputnik V HayatVax
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region