14,000 doses of Hayat-Vax vaccine delivered to Kostanay region

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 May 2021, 13:15
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Hayat-Vax vaccine based on the Chinese technology has been delivered to Kostanay region for the first time, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Akim (governor) of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov said in an Instagram post that the epidemiological situation in the region is quite stable.

«50,445 people in the region have been vaccinated with the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine. 74,000 doses of the first component and 24,000 doses of the second component of Sputnik V vaccine, 2,000 doses of homegrown QazVac vaccine and 14,000 doses of Hayat-Vax have been supplied to the region,» he noted.

There are 31 medical organizations Kostanay region which are eligible for vaccination purposes. There are also 62 immobile and 31 mobile vaccination in the region as well.

