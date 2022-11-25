139 new COVID-19 cases reported, 854 getting treatment in Kazakhstan

25 November 2022, 09:55

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 854 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of November 25, 2022, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

122 patients are receiving hospital treatment and 732 patients are at home care.

The condition of seven patients is estimated as serious, five patients are critically ill, and one more patient is on life support.

Meanwhile, 139 new COVID-19 cases have been detected countrywide in the past 24 hours.