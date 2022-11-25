Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

139 new COVID-19 cases reported, 854 getting treatment in Kazakhstan

25 November 2022, 09:55
139 new COVID-19 cases reported, 854 getting treatment in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 854 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of November 25, 2022, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

122 patients are receiving hospital treatment and 732 patients are at home care.

The condition of seven patients is estimated as serious, five patients are critically ill, and one more patient is on life support.

Meanwhile, 139 new COVID-19 cases have been detected countrywide in the past 24 hours.


Теги:
Related news
Days of Uzbek Culture held in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's presidential election results and ongoing political reforms discussed in Riyadh
Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 25
Read also
Kazakhstan's presidential election results and ongoing political reforms discussed in Riyadh
Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 25
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov meets with Shell's Upstream Director Zoë Yujnovich
State Counsellor Erlan Karin chairs State Symbols Commission meeting
Kazakhstan to inaugurate 11 special educational needs consultations next year
Kazakhstan reports record high harvest in 10 yrs
Russia records 5,784 daily COVID cases, 58 deaths — crisis center
Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev fails to advance at tennis tournament in Japan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh delegation attends 9th Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations
2 CSTO summit in Yerevan: President Tokayev addresses growing turbulence, situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan
3 All conditions were created to hold fair elections – Senate Speaker
4 Kazakhstan to attract low-cost airlines to cheapen flights to Europe
5 Brazil: use of masks in airports and airplanes mandatory again

News