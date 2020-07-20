Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
139 medical workers contract coronavirus in E Kazakhstan rgn

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
20 July 2020, 19:04
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - 139 medical workers were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the head of the regional healthcare department Ilyas Mukhamedzhan.

To date the region has recorded 139 medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19. They are being treated in local medical facilities.

According to the special website coronavirus2020.kz, 4,087 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the region. 2,079 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in the area.


East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus  
