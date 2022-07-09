Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    138,706 breastfeeding women vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan

    9 July 2022, 13:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the data of the number of teens, pregnant and breastfeeding women immunized with the Pfizer vaccineб Kazinform reports.

    According to the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread, 1,227,228 people got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1,159,528 received their second Pfizer shot.

    Those who received their 1st Pfizer shot are teenagers – 868,078, pregnant women – 41,234, and breastfeeding women – 144,944.

    843,446 teenagers, 38,557 pregnant women, and 138,706 breastfeeding women got their 2nd Pfizer shot.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported about 416 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across the country. 222 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    2 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    3 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President