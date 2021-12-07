Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

137,854 people get Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 December 2021, 09:32
137,854 people get Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 137,854 people received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

As of December 6, in total, 137,854 people, including 110,337 teenagers, 8,097 pregnant women and 19,420 nursing moms, have received the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The second Pfizer vaccine shot was administered to 881 teens, 102 pregnant women, and 246 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.


Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay