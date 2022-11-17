136 weather-related crashes recorded in Almaty

17 November 2022, 10:58

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty Police urges all road users to keep safety rules as weather conditions deteriorated, Kazinform reports.

136 weather-related crashes were recorded between 08:00 a.m. November 16 and 08:00 a.m. November 17 leaving injured. No casualties were reported.

As earlier reported, 8-10 cm of snow fell on the city of Almaty, up to 21 cm in the mountains.