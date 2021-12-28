Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    135 people with COVID-19 under treatment in Atyrau rgn

    28 December 2021, 08:20

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases has been seen in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, three fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region. All the three symptomatic cases have been registered in Atyrau city.

    Over the past day, one person has made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

    62 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 54 at the modular hospital, 15 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and four at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield. The number of COVID-19 patients exceeded 10 thousand in the summer of last year in the region.

    Earlier it was reported that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 2,276 women and teens in Atyrau region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    2 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    3 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    4 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India