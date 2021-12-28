Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
135 people with COVID-19 under treatment in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 December 2021, 08:20
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases has been seen in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, three fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region. All the three symptomatic cases have been registered in Atyrau city.

Over the past day, one person has made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

62 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 54 at the modular hospital, 15 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and four at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield. The number of COVID-19 patients exceeded 10 thousand in the summer of last year in the region.

Earlier it was reported that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 2,276 women and teens in Atyrau region.


