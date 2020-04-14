Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
135 Kazakhstanis, arrived from the UAE in Almaty region, return home

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 April 2020, 17:34
135 Kazakhstanis, arrived from the UAE in Almaty region, return home

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM 135 nationals of Kazakhstan arriving from the United Arab Emirates landed in Taldykorgan. Upon arrival all of them were tested for coronavirus and isolated in Taldykorgan and Tekeli. Later all of them were tested negative. Now all of them return their homes by road.

10 out of 135 arrived are from Kostanay region, 10 from Pavlodar region, 9 from Almaty region, 8 from East Kazakhstan, 6 from Aktobe region, 5 from Akmola region, 4 from Zhambyl region, 2 from West Kazakhstan, 2 from Mangistau region, 2 from Kyzylorda region, 1 from Karaganda region, 1 from Turkestan region, 31 from Almaty, 27 from Nur-Sultan, 16 from Shymkent, 1 from Baikonur.

