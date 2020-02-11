Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    135 films and 8 serials made over past 5 years in Kazakhstan

    11 February 2020, 17:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to the Culture and Sports Ministry, Kazakhstan targeted to shoot 150 films and eight serials over the past five years. Actually only 135 movies and eight serials were made at large, ranking.kz reports.

    Last year made 11 films against planned 17. The documentaries made last year had an average runtime of 52.6 minutes. The average feature length of films released in 2019 was 117.4 minutes.

    57 dramas, 75 documentary and three animated films were made over the last five years. Of them 71 are in the Kazakh language, 58 in Russian.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Ministry of Culture and Sport
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August