135 films and 8 serials made over past 5 years in Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 February 2020, 17:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to the Culture and Sports Ministry, Kazakhstan targeted to shoot 150 films and eight serials over the past five years. Actually only 135 movies and eight serials were made at large, ranking.kz reports.

Last year made 11 films against planned 17. The documentaries made last year had an average runtime of 52.6 minutes. The average feature length of films released in 2019 was 117.4 minutes.

57 dramas, 75 documentary and three animated films were made over the last five years. Of them 71 are in the Kazakh language, 58 in Russian.


