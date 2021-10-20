Go to the main site
    135 cases of COVID-19 reported in Almaty rgn in 24 hrs

    20 October 2021, 14:15

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty region has logged 135 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The most increases in COVID-19 cases have been seen in Alakolsk, Karatalsk, Sarkansk districts, and the city of Tekeli over the past week.

    As of October 20, Almaty region’s coronavirus tally stands at 54,139, of which 40,065 are symptomatic. The COVID-19 incidence rate is estimated at 2,532.9 per 100 thousand people in the region.

    The COVID-19 growth rate has been at 0.3% over the past two weeks.

    The region has reported 135 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, with the growth rate of 0.2%. Of the 135, 120 are symptomatic and 15 asymptomatic.

    Out of the daily case count, 21 have been reported in children under 14, five in students.

    787,532 people have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 708,414 – both jabs in the region.

    The region has received a total of 864,658 doses of the first component of COVID-19 vaccine and 854,815 doses of the second component since the beginning of the year.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

