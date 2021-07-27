Go to the main site
    135,000 people got 1st jab of COVID vaccine in Atyrau region

    27 July 2021, 19:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 135,000 residents of Atyrau region have been vaccinated with the first component of COVID vaccine. The second component of the COVID vaccine was administered to over 85,000 people, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The press service of the regional healthcare department said in a statement that 984 people received the first jab of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines in the past day.

    Since February 1, 2021, 135,668 people were inoculated with the first component of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines. The second component of the vaccines was administered to 85,834 local residents.

    Call center regarding the ongoing vaccination against the coronavirus infection functions in the region. In case of any question please dial: 98 02 92.

    In addition, 480 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Atyrau region in the past day.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

