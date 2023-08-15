134 children fall out windows countrywide since Jan 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region has registered the biggest number of children falling out of windows and balconies since the year beginning. 20 cases have been recorded there, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies.



19 cases occurred in Astana, 12 cases were registered in Kostanay region and 11 – in Kyzylorda region.

A total of 134 children have fallen out of windows and balconies since January.

The main cause of the accidents is leaving children unattended and adults’ carelessness, authorities say.